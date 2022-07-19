7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey would be the best way to describe the start of our Tuesday with cloud cover around along with pockets of dense fog in the valley areas. Most of the fog started to burn off around 10 AM with filtered sunshine around lunch. We were welcomed back with more prominent sunshine south of I 70 this afternoon and evening, while areas north had patchy clouds around. It was another warm and muggy day with dew point temperatures back in the sticky category all around with daytime highs maxing out in the mid-80s. We will trend dry and quiet for the rest of this evening. Tonight, clouds will stay at bay with the possibility of fog development once more. Clear skies, calm winds, and enough moisture in the lower third of the atmosphere could make a return in the lower lying areas of the Ohio Valley. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. It stays muggy for the next few days.

WEDNESDAY: It will be a sun filled start, aside from the areas the see fog development to begin the day. Chances for showers and potential thunderstorms will be on the menu for the late evening hours into early Thursday morning. Southeastern Ohio is outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The Northern Panhandle and Southwestern Pennsylvania are outlined in a Marginal Risk or a one out of five. The primary concerns for right now are damaging winds and heavy rain. This is something I will keep an eye on for you. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 80s with feels like temperatures approaching the mid to upper 90s. Southwesterly winds will keep it feeling sticky. Take precaution if you must be outside for an extended period of time.

THURSDAY: Our last dose of rain should start to clear out as we head into the ladder half of the week. After a few early bouts of rain, we will start to clear out. Partly cloudy skies would be the trend for sky coverage with high heat sticking in the area. Temps will be in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: A return of the bright yellow orb across the Ohio Valley as high pressure should start to build in. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s. The sun will be around for the weekend, but intermittent pop-up showers are possible for the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. More widespread rain is likely for the day on Sunday.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases mostly sunny skies to start, with an increase in cloud coverage for the afternoon and evening. The ingredients will be favorable for pop up shower and storm development through the second half of the day. It will be another warm and muggy one with maximum temperatures in the upper 80s. Feels like values likely in the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies blanket the valley with a return of showers and possible storms for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a continuation of scattered showers. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: More clouds to start to the day with gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening hours. The threat for rain should start to wane for the afternoon hours. Maximum temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey