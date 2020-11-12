Mostly sunny for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little cooler, Lows 35-39.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 52-56.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine, cool and dry, Highs 53-57.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and cooler, Highs 46-50.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with some snow showers, Highs 43-47.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with flurries, Highs 41-45.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs near 50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker