7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Although it was a grey and cloudy start with spotty pockets of fog, we started to clear out the cloudy skies to broken clouds across the board by this afternoon. There were a few pockets of rain over through SW PA. Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s today with dew points still noticeable, but not as sticky compared to what it has been. As we continue throughout the evening, the clouds will clear out as high pressure continues to work into the Ohio Valley. Tonight, clouds will trend clear with the possibility of some valley fog. Overnight lows will dip down to the lower 60s. It will be a pleasant start to Wednesday, but the heat really gets cranked up for mid-week.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the midpoint of the new week. We will max out thermometers in the upper 80s. Heat index values will likely approach the mid-90s, if you have to be outdoors, remember the signs of heat related illness and take brakes in the shade. Stay hydrated as well. High pressure will keep the clouds at bay, but the heat around and high.

THURSDAY: A return of filtered sunshine for the Ohio Valley as temperatures stay hot. We will see daytime highs back in the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will likely be back in the muggy category, which could make heat index values approaching the mid-90s again. There is a chance of showers and possible storms for the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain in the forecast. Precip is likely to be around for the morning and afternoon hours. There will likely be some heavier pockets of rain with the possibility of a few rumbles of thunder. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. Winds could become a bit more prominent later in the day.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly/mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some scattered showers thanks to an active upper air pattern.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with another dose of rain in the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with warm and muggy air likely in the Ohio Valley. We could see a few scattered showers. Temperatures will max out in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Grey and cloudy with chances for rain. Daytime highs sit in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey