Much colder (and sunnier!) to kick off the week

Weather
(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Starting off cloudy and quickly clearing through the morning for mostly sunny skies later on.  Much colder today with a high of 31.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 41.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon/evening.  Breezy with a high of 46.

Thursday:  Cold temps are back with a high of 30 allowing a chance for some snow showers.  Mostly cloudy.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries, high of 27.

Saturday: Clouds building in through the day.  High of 39.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers.  High of 46.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

