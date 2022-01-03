Much colder (and sunnier!) to kick off the week

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Starting off cloudy and quickly clearing through the morning for mostly sunny skies later on. Much colder today with a high of 31.
Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 41.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon/evening. Breezy with a high of 46.
Thursday: Cold temps are back with a high of 30 allowing a chance for some snow showers. Mostly cloudy.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries, high of 27.
Saturday: Clouds building in through the day. High of 39.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High of 46.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler