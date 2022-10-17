7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cooler start to the workweek with a lack of sunshine across the Ohio Valley. Winds were pertinent for most of the day and that made it feel much cooler. Morning temperatures were in the mid-40s with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The wind started to pickup this afternoon with gusts of 35 mph registered at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. Overcast skies were around for most of the day with a few instances of clearing around dinner. Dry air is wrapping around the upper-level weather system and will eventually erode some of the cloudiness this evening. Clouds will increase by the time we head into the morning commute. The National Weather Service has cancelled the freeze watch for our area, due to the increase in cloud cover. This will stabilize temperatures and not allow for radiational cooling to occur at the surface (a process that typically aides in frost formation). Although Tyler and Wetzel County are outlined in a Freeze Warning, where temperatures will likely approach the freezing mark. Tonight, clouds will start to increase after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 30s. Stay bundled up as you head out the door. The wind chill will be a factor into tomorrow morning as the winds blow from the west around 10-15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and chances for precip. There could be an isolated shower present for the afternoon with a stray flurry in the morning hours. That threat for stray pockets of drizzle will stick around into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be breezy for the day, making it feel much cooler. Winds will blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible. Temperature wise, it will be much cooler than average, maxing out in the mid to low 40s. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday we could approach morning temperatures near the freezing mark once again. We could see another freeze weather headline.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler with daytime highs in the mid-40s. There is a chance for a stray flurry or two mixed in with some pockets of drizzle throughout the morning and afternoon. Winds will be breezy for the day, making it feel much cooler again. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday we could approach morning temperatures in the freezing mark once again. We could see another freeze weather headline.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine for the day, we will max out temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunshine will start to peak out from the cloudy skies we had for most of the week.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and starting to see a rise in temps. We will climb back to the mid to upper 50s for the next week of football across Ohio and West Virginia. Dress in layers once again for Friday night lights.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will also start to improve with the sunshine back. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 60s. Great outdoors weather.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet with temperatures nearing the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, quiet, and dry for the new week. Daytime highs will trend warmer than average, back in the upper 60s to low 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey