Much colder Overnight

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Thickening clouds, light rain showers midday, Highs 44-47.TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and very cold, Lows 24-26.SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, dry yet cool, Highs 40-43.SUNDAY: Milder air, mostly cloudy, rain shower late day, Highs 50-53.MONDAY: Cloudy with several rain showers likely, warmer, Highs 54-56.TUESDAY: Rain showers likely, still mild, Highs 50-52.WEDNESDAY: Few snow flurries, some clearing, much colder, Highs 30-32.THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cold, Highs 32-34.