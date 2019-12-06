Much colder Overnight

TONIGHT: Slow clearing and sharply colder, Lows 22-26.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 40.

SUNDAY: More clouds and a little warmer, Highs near 50.

MONDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then slow clearing, Highs 46-50.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder with snow flurries, Highs 28-30.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies and continued cold, Highs 31-35.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 40-44.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

