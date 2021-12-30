Much colder temps are on the horizon

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  Some light showers in the morning that will end before 11am.  Mostly cloudy, calm winds, and a high of 52.

New Year’s Eve:  Mostly cloudy and warm with a high of 57.  Some showers will begin late in the day and last overnight.

New Year’s Day: Rain showers starting overnight and lasting through the entire day.  Overcast skies as well with a high of 58.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with some rain showers in the morning and some flurries/light snow showers in the evening.  Much cooler with a high of 42.

Monday: Even colder only reaching 32 degrees for the high.  The colder temps will allow a chance for some flurries in the morning.  Otherwise, partly cloudy.

Tuesday: Mostly clear, high of 42.

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness, high of 47.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

