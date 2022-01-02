Much colder to begin the first work-week of 2022

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: As we end of the first weekend of 2022, we can say it was certainly an active one. Widespread rain was around for most of the day yesterday with some areas seeing upwards of 2″ once the rain fully ended this morning. We have not really dealt with much precip today aside from a few scattered snowflakes deciding to drop in a few locations. High temperatures today were reached just after midnight in the mid 40s with dropping temperatures since then. It will be a frosty cold night for the Ohio Valley as thermometers will drop down into the lower 20s. Some of us could wake up to feels like temps in the teens. Winds will also start to pickup and blow from the north around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. Cloudy skies will start the new week with some areas of clearing by tomorrow afternoon.

MONDAY: The beginning of the first workweek of 2022. For your weather, patchy clouds and sun will best describe sky coverage. It will be a bit grey and cloudy early on but then the skies will open closer to lunchtime and through the afternoon. It will be a much colder day compared to how we ended 2021 as high temperatures struggle to get out of the low 30s. At least we will finally see a return of the bright yellow orb that seemingly has gone missing for a while. High pressure will keep any chances for precip low over the next two days. Winds will also start to pickup and blow from the north around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible.

TUESDAY: High pressure will stay parked overhead for the Ohio Valley, meaning very low chances for any rain. Partly cloudy skies are also expected for your Tuesday. Temperatures return to the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds are expected to return with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. A center of low pressure will also bring breezy winds back to the valley as well with gusts upwards of 30 mph. High temps will be in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Another complex system could make its way back into the Ohio Valley towards the end of the week. We will stay with cloudy skies with some rain possible early in the day and a changeover to snow flurries. Accumulations now look to be low. Temperatures will be down closer to average, in the mid 30s. Breezy winds will also make it feel much colder outside.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold with breezy winds making a return. We could see a few snow flurries fall in the early morning hours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures could dip down into the mid-teens Friday night into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet for now. Winds should start to die down as we are in a transition zone to a new air mass. High temperatures will hold steady in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of rain showers. Temperatures will inch their way back towards the lower 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey