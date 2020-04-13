Much colder Tuesday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds, colder and less breezy, Lows 31-35.
TUESDAY: Considerable clouds, less breezy and colder, Highs 48-50.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy with flurries by evening, Highs 46-50.
THURSDAY: Flurries ending then some sunshine, Highs 48-50.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers returning, Highs near 50.
SATURDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 50-54.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a shower or two, Highs 60-64.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker