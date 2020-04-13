Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Much colder Tuesday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds, colder and less breezy, Lows 31-35.

TUESDAY: Considerable clouds, less breezy and colder, Highs 48-50.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy with flurries by evening, Highs 46-50.

THURSDAY: Flurries ending then some sunshine, Highs 48-50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers returning, Highs near 50.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 50-54.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers developing, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a shower or two, Highs 60-64.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter