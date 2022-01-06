Much colder with some snow on the way

(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: We will start the day with some sun but that will change in the afternoon as clouds and snow move into the region. Snow showers will start ~4pm and end around midnight. Most of us are expecting around 1-3″ total. Snow totals increase as you move to the SE. Much colder with a high of 29.

Friday: A flurry may start the morning but it will be mostly cloudy for the day. Even colder with a high of 25 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with clouds moving in through the evening . High of 38.

Sunday: Rain will be a part of your forecast with a high of 44 and breezy.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and still breezy, high of 25.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 27.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 38.