Much colder with some snow on the way

Thursday: We will start the day with some sun but that will change in the afternoon as clouds and snow move into the region.  Snow showers will start ~4pm and end around midnight.  Most of us are expecting around 1-3″ total. Snow totals increase as you move to the SE.  Much colder with a high of 29.

Friday:  A flurry may start the morning but it will be mostly cloudy for the day.  Even colder with a high of 25 degrees.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy with clouds moving in through the evening . High of 38.

Sunday:  Rain will be a part of your forecast with a high of 44 and breezy.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and still breezy, high of 25.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 27.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 38.

