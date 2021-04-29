Much cooler air for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with diminishing rain showers, Lows 45-49.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with a few showers, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 62-66.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 74-78.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy then rain showers, Highs 72-76.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 73-77.
WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers then variable clouds, Highs 63-67.
THURSDAY: Sun/clouds mix and a little cooler, 64-68.
