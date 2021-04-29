Much cooler air for Friday

April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with diminishing rain showers, Lows 45-49.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with a few showers, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 62-66.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 74-78.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy then rain showers, Highs 72-76.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Spotty showers then variable clouds, Highs 63-67.

THURSDAY: Sun/clouds mix and a little cooler, 64-68.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

