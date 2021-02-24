Much cooler air for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending the partial clearing, near 30.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies and much cooler, Highs near 40.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 43-47.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers, Highs 51-55.
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness with additional showers, Highs 54-58.
MONDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 44-48.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer then rain showers, Highs 45-49.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker