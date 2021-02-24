Much cooler air for Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: All good things come to an end. The crisp blue skies will linger into the early afternoon hours until a cold front moves in. Clouds will return later in the afternoon, bringing some rain showers as well. Showers will wrap up by the evening and front will drop our temperatures back down to seasonable levels as we head into the end of the work week. Breezy conditions stick around though. We will have winds blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph and gusting upwards of 30 mph.