Much cooler air for Thursday

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending the partial clearing, near 30.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies and much cooler, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 43-47.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers, Highs 51-55.

SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness with additional showers, Highs 54-58.

MONDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 44-48.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 38-40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer then rain showers, Highs 45-49.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

