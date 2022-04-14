(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  A few sprinkles will start off an overall nice day.  A couple showers this morning will end before lunchtime and then the sun will start to come out this afternoon. These showers are from a cold front which will also drop temperatures into the low 60s for today’s high.  It will be breezy once again with gusts getting up to about 30mph.

Friday:  Mostly sunny with a high of 68 degrees.

Saturday: A few showers return in the morning but most will be on the lighter side.  Clouds are also back in the forecast with a high of 57 degrees.  The temperature drop will  follow another cold front and drop temps for the weekend.

Easter Sunday:  Mostly sunny with a much cooler high of 51 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers across the region.  High of 54.

Tuesday:  Starting off cloudy with some leftover showers from the day before.   The showers should start to clear through the day and take the clouds with them.  High of 52.

Wednesday:  Mostly sunny, high of 57.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler