(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday: A few sprinkles will start off an overall nice day. A couple showers this morning will end before lunchtime and then the sun will start to come out this afternoon. These showers are from a cold front which will also drop temperatures into the low 60s for today’s high. It will be breezy once again with gusts getting up to about 30mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 68 degrees.

Saturday: A few showers return in the morning but most will be on the lighter side. Clouds are also back in the forecast with a high of 57 degrees. The temperature drop will follow another cold front and drop temps for the weekend.

Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny with a much cooler high of 51 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers across the region. High of 54.

Tuesday: Starting off cloudy with some leftover showers from the day before. The showers should start to clear through the day and take the clouds with them. High of 52.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high of 57.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler