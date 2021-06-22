Much cooler and less muggy air is parked over the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: After a very active start to your work-week, weather conditions will start to settle down. The cold front that sparked off some of the severe weather yesterday is finally pushing through, dropping the mugginess but also filtering in cooler air. Areas of fog are possible this morning thanks to the rainfall yesterday afternoon/evening. Current temps are in the mid 50s with pleasant dew point temperatures as well. Aside from a stray shower early on this morning, we will start to clear up and be done with the rain until the end of the week. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the area as we head into lunch with some clearing expected later in the afternoon. High pressure will start to build in to our west, allowing for the sunshine to return and stay through mid-week. High temps struggle to get out of the upper 60s with cooler air being brought in from the northwest. Winds will blow around 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley allowing for more sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for our high. Pleasant weather to be outside and get any chores done around the house.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and blue skies once again. Temperatures will range in the lower 80s for our high. Another good looking weather day. UV index will probably be high, so plan to have sunscreen on hand. The pool forecast will likely be a go!

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds will mix in some sun early on, but rain chances will increase as we head farther along in the day. Temperatures will stay mild, in the mid 80s for our high. The best bet for rain activity will be later in the evening as our next weather maker is set to roll in.

SATURDAY: Clouds and rain showers will be the dominant trend for the Ohio Valley in the upcoming weekend. We will have temps near 80 degrees with rain showers likely to be off/on from the morning into the evening. A thunderstorm or two is also possible.

SUNDAY: Sort of the same conditions for your Sunday. Rain showers are likely to stick around and they will be the off/on type. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s for your high.

MONDAY: The start of the new work-week will keep the threat for rain in the forecast as well as the prominent cloud coverage. Temps will stay near 80 degrees for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey