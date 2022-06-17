7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine made its way back into the forecast for a feel-good Friday across the Ohio Valley. Although areas to our southwest were left to clean up from the aftermath of the storms from Thursday night. The morning started off a bit muggy, but once the winds shifted it became more tolerable. We will see the dew point levels drop as we head into the weekend! Daytime highs were back in the mid-80s, which is still cooler than what we had the last few days. The skies will stay clear early on this evening with a slight uptick in cloud cover for early Saturday morning. Tonight, it will be a refreshing change. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s with a northwest wind around 5-10 mph. Maybe think about opening the windows and giving the AC units a break.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and comfortable to describe the weather. Although we will start the day with a few clouds, they will incrementally decrease as we head into the afternoon. Daytime highs will sit in the lower 70s. If you want to plan outdoor activities, it will be a great day to do so, just remember to stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen. Temps will sit about 10 degrees below average.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads and farther figures across the Ohio Valley! In terms of the weather, crank up the grills and hangout by the pool! Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, with temperatures back on the climb. We will max out thermometers in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be more seasonable, but temps will spike mid-week again.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rounds of showers and possible storms for the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures will be back in the upper-80s. Heat index values likely in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for showers in the late morning to early afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values likely back in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the day. A few pockets of rain are possible in the early morning hours. High temps will be in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly sunny skies for the area with temperatures sitting in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey