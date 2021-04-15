Much cooler as we head into the mid-point of April

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: An upper level low-pressure system will swing into the Ohio Valley later today, bringing with it grey skies and spotty showers in the afternoon. Looking across the region this morning, it will be much cooler with temps in the lower 40s to start the day. Grab the medium jacket or heavier sweatshirt and keep it around as high temperatures will be topping off in the lower 50s. This will be chilly since last week, we were treated to temps in the 70s and 80s. Maybe even think about having that furnace turn on to get some heat going through. The best time to see any rain activity will be in the afternoon hours. The showers will be spotty in coverage and not everyone will get in on the action. Breezy conditions will also return, making it feel colder. Winds will blow from the west around 10-15 mph with a gust or two of 25 possible.

FRIDAY: Rain showers should end as we head into the early morning hours tomorrow.. Temperatures will need another day to rebound back towards seasonable levels, so expected highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy skies will linger on and we will need to keep those medium jackets around. The sunglasses are also getting a break.

SATURDAY: More sun than clouds will kick off the weekend. Expect the seasonable temperatures to return back in the upper 50s to low 60s. Get outside and enjoy the fresh air and get working on the gardens.

SUNDAY: There is a chance for some spotty rain showers to end the weekend, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures will remain seasonable, in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Spotty showers will linger on into the start of the next work-week. High temperatures will top off in the lower 60s and expect mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and the active pattern of spotty showers will continue. Temperatures max out in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: The extended temperature map showed cooler than average temps and we will start to see that by Wednesday. High temps max out in the mid 50s and we could see a passing shower.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey