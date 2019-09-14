Much cooler Saturday night with a mostly clear sky

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Much cooler and mostly clear skies, Lows 55-58.
SUNDAY: AM fog then mostly sunny, few clouds in the evening, High 79-83.
MONDAY: Increase in cloud cover, mostly dry, Highs 81-84.
TUESDAY: Becoming drier and clear, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Abundant sunshine and quiet conditions, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Slightly warmer and staying calm, Highs 82-84.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies, potentially seeing shower or storm, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Gradual clearing, Highs 79-82.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler