(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Sunny to start the day with clouds building in this afternoon/evening.  Some showers will start around  6-8pm.  There is a 1/5 risk for severe weather with this as a few windy storms could roll through.  Hail is also possible.  High of 80.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 59.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 48.

Thursday:  Mostly sunny, high of 55.

Friday:  Partly cloudy, high of 60.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 65.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers.  High of 70.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler