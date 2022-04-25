(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Sunny to start the day with clouds building in this afternoon/evening. Some showers will start around 6-8pm. There is a 1/5 risk for severe weather with this as a few windy storms could roll through. Hail is also possible. High of 80.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 59.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 48.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 55.

Friday: Partly cloudy, high of 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 65.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 70.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler