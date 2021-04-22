Much improved weather conditions for your Earth Day

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Happy Earth Day Ohio Valley! Get out and do something to help our planet out today. It will be a much better day today compared to our brief visit with winter weather yesterday. The freeze warning will expire this morning as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. High temps will be back in the upper 40s, but that is still below average from our normal high in the mid 60s. Breezy conditions are likely to linger on with sustained winds from the west/northwest around 10-15 mph and there can be gusts of 30 in the afternoon. A mixture of sun and clouds will line the skies and this will be a transition day to get us back to seasonable weather by the weekend. As we head into the overnight hours, another freeze watch will go into effect as temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will start to clear out and that is why we have a watch in place.

FRIDAY: Another cold morning in the Ohio Valley will lead to a fairly nice afternoon as the sunshine will be out and temperatures will get back into the upper 50s for our high. Mostly sunny skies will be a nice welcome sight and it will look and feel more like Spring. Winds will start to ease up as well.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies in the morning hours but rainy conditions will return by the afternoon as our next weather maker swings in. A good soaking rain will overtake the Ohio Valley, but flooding does not look to be a concern at the moment. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Patchy rain showers will wrap up by the early morning hours and then partly cloudy skies will return. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Breezy winds are likely and we could see gusts upwards of 30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Temperature will max out in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds and we are heating up. High temps will be in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Upper level warming will have our temperatures soaring near 80 degrees by the next work-week. However, cloudy skies look to dominate the region.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey