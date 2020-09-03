Much lower humidity levels on Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, Lows 61-65.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and less humid, Highs 78-80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
SUNDAY: Nice and sunny with low humidity levels, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and much warmer, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 85-89.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker