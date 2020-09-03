Much lower humidity levels on Friday

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY: A stalled front hovering over the Lower Ohio Valley will bring the chance for sporadic rain showers throughout the day. As we head into the afternoon, there could be an isolated thunderstorm as well. A rinse and repeat type forecast from yesterday. The mugginess will also be sticking around. But I have good news regarding that, read on! Highs around 78-80.

FRIDAY: A cold front will sweep through early Friday morning and bring in a much drier air mass into the Ohio Valley. There could be a stray shower from the frontal passage but it feel more comfortable outside. Partly cloudy skies are expected and it is shaping up to be a good start to the holiday weekend. Dry weather is also expected for the Friday night football games. Highs around 77-79.