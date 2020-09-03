Much lower humidity levels on Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, Lows 61-65.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and less humid, Highs 78-80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.

SUNDAY: Nice and sunny with low humidity levels, Highs near 80.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and much warmer, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 85-89.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter