Muggy air and isolated showers for the upcoming work-week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Hopefully you were able to enjoy a fairly nice and quiet weekend because a more active weather pattern is likely as we head into the last full week of May, Expect to see some patchy showers off and on through the morning hours with very mild air in place. Temperatures outside are in the mid 60s right now. One thing you will feel a lot of this week is the mugginess. Dew point values will be in the 60s for the first half of the week, meaning the air will feel sticky. Some patches of fog are also possible. We will keep the chances for scattered rain showers into the afternoon hours with a stray thunderstorm or two. High temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to low 80s for our high. Winds will blow from the west around five mph. As we head into the overnight hours, we will stay mostly cloudy with an isolated shower lingering around. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: As we head into your Tuesday, we will stay mostly dry and free from rain showers. High heat is likely however, as temperatures will sore back into the upper 80s. Partly cloudy skies will be present in the Ohio Valley. Dew point values will stay, meaning the muggy air will as well.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies will return by mid-week. We will stay with temperatures in the lower 80s and rain showers are likely to develop as we head into the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm is also possible. Dew point values will stay in the muggy category.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny through the AM hours, but by lunchtime we will see clouds rolling in as well as some spotty showers. Temperatures will be in the low 80s for our high.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high chance for a steady, soaking rain. Temperatures will drop back down closer to average, in the mid 70s. It will feel nicer as dew point temperatures will be in the comfortable levels.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy as we head into the weekend. A comfortable air-mass will accompany us as well. We will stay active with the chance of some showers to develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun will be present as we end the weekend. Shower activity is likely to go up in the late afternoon/early evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey