Muggy air and PM showers are expected once again

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: If you were not woken up by this morning’s early storms and rumbles of thunder, then you are a very sound sleeper. Waking up this morning, we had a few bands of rain move through thanks to an upper level disturbance which brought downpours and numerous flashes of lightning to our area. As conditions begin to quiet down, we notice temperatures are still sitting in the lower 70s to upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible early on this morning thanks to the showers, take it easy on the roadways this morning. As we head into the mid to late morning hours, sky coverage will be partly sunny, meaning there will be areas of some sun but mostly clouds will line the skies. Max temperatures this afternoon will stay in the mid 80s for our high. We will also stay in the very muggy category, so the weather you can wear is here for the long haul. Rain showers are possible to return as we head deeper into the afternoon and evening hours. They will be very scattered in nature once again. Winds will blow from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, isolated showers are possible with most of the area remaining dry. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s yet again.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the midpoint of the new work-week. Rain showers are likely to develop throughout the morning and continue into the afternoon. A good soaking rain is expected as of now. High temperatures drop to the lower 80s. No relief from the mugginess is expected either.

THURSDAY: A dry day is possible for Thursday. Weak high pressure will try to build its way into the Ohio Valley, providing some relief from the daily rain chances that we had early on. High temps return to the mid 80s. It will also stay muggy.

FRIDAY: Most of the day will be dry, but active weather will likely return late in the day and through the weekend. Best bet for rain will be later in the afternoon. High temperatures soar into the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for rain to start the weekend. A cold front will be pushing through that will provide a soaking rain for the region as well as finally start to clear out some of the mugginess. High temps will be in the mid to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with some patchy showers in the morning hours. We could start to see some relief in mugginess as the afternoon rolls in. Temperatures will drop down to the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Quiet weather is shaping up for the start of the next work week. We will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures maxing out near 80 degrees. It will not be as muggy,

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey