Nasty Wind chills Overnight

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with flurries, Lows 11-15.
SATURDAY: Brief periods of sunshine and cold, Highs 25-29.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 42-46.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain showers, Highs 40-42.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 34-38.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 46-50.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 51-55.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 35-39.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker