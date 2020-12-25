Nasty Wind chills Overnight

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cold with flurries, Lows 11-15.

SATURDAY: Brief periods of sunshine and cold, Highs 25-29.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 42-46.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain showers, Highs 40-42.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 34-38.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 46-50.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild with rain showers, Highs 51-55.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow showers, Highs 35-39.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

