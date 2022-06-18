TONIGHT: Beautiful evening tonight. Clear skies and temperatures dropping down into the mid 40’s. So, it will be a chilly start to your day tomorrow.

SUNDAY: Near perfect weather continues for your Sunday. Low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and high temperatures across the area in the low 70’s. Low temperatures tomorrow evening will remain below normal as well sitting in the lower 50’s.

MONDAY: Comfortable but not as beautiful for your day on Monday. Temperatures remain in the lower 70’s and the humidity staying down with dew points in the low 50’s. However, cloud cover returns to the area leading to mostly cloudy skies for the day on Monday.

TUESDAY: Tuesday kicks off the first day off summer and what better way to say hello than with temperatures back into the 90’s with dew points back in the lower 60’s. Plenty of sunshine under clear skies for your Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and hot temperatures will continue for your Wednesday. High temperatures in the lower 90’s yet again under mostly sunny skies. A few thundershowers will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours thanks to the hot temperatures and higher humidity.

THURSDAY: Cooling down a little bit for Thursday. Temperatures down into the mid 80’s under partly cloudy skies. A couple spotty showers cannot be ruled out for the afternoon and evening as well.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies hang around for the day as well as temperatures in the mid 80’s for your day on Friday.

SATURDAY: As we make our way into the weekend we’ll see the continuation of mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick