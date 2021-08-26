Near record rainfall for the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV – If it has felt like a broken record for you in regards to the weather, well you are not wrong. 10/25 days have been dry with more than half of the month seeing some form of rainfall.

There will be chances for rain as we continue to near the end of August.

This pattern has been so heavily filled with rain, that we are nearing a record at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport.

According to the record books, this is the second rainiest month of August EVER.

Well over six inches of rain has fallen so far this month. The crazy thing too is that we have six days left to move into September.

There are chances for rain each of the next six days as well.



To put it all into perspective, the average total rainfall for August is around 3.75″.