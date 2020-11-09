Near record warmth for your Monday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The new work week will continue to see sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather. The impressive upper level warming looks to stay intact and at the surface we will really be heating up. High temperatures will be around 75-77. We will actually be on a record watch. Our current record high of 72 degrees was set back in 1999 and as of now, it looks like we will shatter that by about 5 or so degrees. The dry pattern will continue today as well. Winds will not be a factor today either. Winds will blow from the south around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We will start the day like the rest of the warm stretch, cloudless. Clouds look to increase as we transition into the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. The front will bring some much needed rain relief to the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will heat up before dropping behind the front. We will see high temperatures around 74-76 degrees. A record of 75 degrees was set back in 1939. We could go on a three day stretch of breaking our record high temperature. We broke the record high on Nov 8 (yesterday), probable record high for Monday, and a possible record high Tuesday. Not something you think about for November.

WEDNESDAY: Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all the men and women who served and protected the United States. Rain showers are expected to come off and on throughout the day and we will start a downward trend in temperatures. Highs will top off around 65-67 with mostly cloudy skies. The showers look to taper off as we head further into the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Two weeks away from Thanksgiving! Get those gravy pots on. Weather wise we will see partly cloudy skies and cooler (near normal) temperatures, around 56-58. The cold front will moderate our temperatures briefly. We will get back to above average temperatures as we head into the weekend.

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! Mostly sunny skies as high pressure looks to make a return to the area. High temperatures will top off around 57-59.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a good weekend is shaping up for now. It won’t be feeling like summer, but maybe early Fall. High temperatures will be around 59-61.

SUNDAY: We will see an increase in cloud coverage as another weather maker moves through the Ohio Valley. High temperatures will top off around 61-63 and there is a chance for some rain showers.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey