New air mass is heading our way

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Brief showers then a slow clearing, Lows 55=59.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 75-79.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and warmer, Highs 81-85.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler, Highs 76-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker