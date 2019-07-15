New week begins mostly dry on Monday

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog forming before dawn, Lows 59-62. MONDAY: AM fog, staying mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, storms possible late, Highs 84-86. TUESDAY: Gradually becoming warmer, few more clouds, chance for a few storms, High 85-87. WEDNESDAY: A few storms likely, mostly cloudy, Highs 86-88. THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 87-89. FRIDAY: Broken clouds, hot, slight chance for storms, Highs could exceed 90. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, trending drier, Highs 85-88. SUNDAY: Some clouds, chance for a few showers, Highs near 85.