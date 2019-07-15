New week begins mostly dry on Monday

7-Day Forecast
TODAY: AM fog, staying mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, storms possible in southwestern counties, Highs 84-86.
TUESDAY: Gradually becoming warmer, few more clouds, chance for a few storms, High 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: A few storms likely, mostly cloudy, Highs 83-85.
THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 87-89.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds, very hot, Highs could exceed 90.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, trending drier, Highs 86-88.
SUNDAY: Some clouds, chance for a few showers, Highs near 87.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler