Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

New week begins mostly dry on Monday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog, staying mostly dry with plenty of sunshine, storms possible in southwestern counties, Highs 84-86.
TUESDAY: Gradually becoming warmer, few more clouds, chance for a few storms, High 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: A few storms likely, mostly cloudy, Highs 83-85.
THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 87-89.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds, very hot, Highs could exceed 90.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, trending drier, Highs 86-88.
SUNDAY: Some clouds, chance for a few showers, Highs near 87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter