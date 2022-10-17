We saw mild and average temperatures with plenty of sunshine for the weekend. It was the perfect weekend to get out and get some yard work done or just enjoy the beautiful colors of Fall. Unfortunately we are seeing things begin to change and become more unpleasant as we begin a new week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool for our day today. We will see a little bit of sunshine as the sun is coming on up, but otherwise expect to se mostly cloudy to overcast skies, with our high temperatures right around 50 degrees. Most areas have already seen our high temperatures earlier this morning.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies for your Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid to low 40’s. We could see a couple flurries for the morning hours, drizzle mixed with flurries for the afternoon and even some spotty rain and snow showers starting around dinner time.

Wednesday: Temperatures remain cold and clouds hang around. We will see our highs temperatures in the mid to low 40’s with mostly cloudy skies. Once again we will see some drizzle and flurries on and off throughout the day.

Thursday: Clouds begin to retreat and we see temperatures beginning to warm back up. Expect to see partly cloudy skies for our day on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 50’s.

Friday: Temperatures back to the 60’s and cloud cover continuing to decrease. Partly Cloudy skies for your Feel Good Friday with temperatures sitting in the low 60’s.

Saturday: Things are looking better for the upcoming weekend. Sunshine looks to return and we will have the chance to see our temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 60’s.

Sunday: Beautiful weather continues for the second half of the weekend. We continue the sun and warming temperatures. Expect to see mostly sunny skies with temperatures trying to approach 70 degrees.

-Storm Tracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick