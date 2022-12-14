Overall not awful weather for our week so far. We’ve seen a mix of clouds and sunshine with our temperatures right around and just slightly below normal. We won’t stay calm as we’ll see our next system rolling on through as we finish on out the week.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy skies for our day today. High temperatures will be a bit spread out, but overall around 42-44 degrees. Some spots may sit as warm as 48 like down into St. Marys and as cool as 39 up into Carrollton. A few spotty showers are possible beginning around 10pm, but most of the rain won’t move in until after midnight.

Thursday: Showers return to the Ohio Valley for our Thursday. Most of the rain will be for the morning hours. Steady rain developing around 1am, with the heaviest between 5am and 7am. So as you get your kids on the bus, head on into work, or get ready for the day, you going to want to make sure you have the umbrella and a rain jacket with you! Most of the rain will be wrapped up by lunchtime. But some clouds and an isolated shower is possible throughout the afternoon.

Friday: Clouds remain around and temperatures begin to decrease. Mostly Cloudy to partly cloudy skies for our day on Friday. Some drizzle is possible for the morning with some flurries possible for the afternoon. Expect to see our high temperatures right around 40 degrees.

Saturday: Clouds for the weekend with temperatures dropping down into the 30’s. We could see some snow showers for the morning hours, but don’t expect more than an inch of accumulation. Otherwise expect mostly cloud skies, some flurries and our high temperatures in the mid to low 30’s.

Sunday: Some more possible brief light snow showers for the morning hours. Otherwise expect to see clouds throughout the day with some flurries possible as well. High temperatures will be in the low 30’s.

Monday: Clouds decrease but we keep things chilly to cold to begin the new week. Partly Cloudy skies for your Monday, with our high temperatures in the mid 30’s.

Tuesday: A couple flurries are possible again, but expect to see partly cloudy skies with our high temperatures remaining in the mid 30’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick