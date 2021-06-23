Nice and pleasant weather conditions on your Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will build into the Ohio Valley today, allowing for more sunshine and very pleasant weather. Along the Ohio River this morning, we could see some patchy fog developing, so account for an extra few minutes as you head to work. Also think about grabbing the jackets out the door. Current temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s and it is a chilly start to the morning for some. Good news is we will not need the jackets later this afternoon or evening. Temps will warm up to the mid 70s for our afternoon high. The sunshine will also provide a nice warming feeling and lift the overall mood for the midpoint of the work-week. It is fantastic weather to be outside and get any chores done around the house, just be mindful that the UV index will be very high this afternoon. That means sunburn will take place in about 20 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will be rather tame and calm, blowing from the southwest around five mph. Tonight, we will stay mainly clear and it may be a good idea to give the AC a break and open the windows to sleep. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and blue skies once again, with today being warmer. Temperatures will range in the low to mid 80s for our high. Another good looking weather day to be outside. UV index will probably be high, so plan to have the sunscreen on hand. The pool forecast will likely be a go!

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds will mix in some sun throughout the day. At times the sun will win, others the clouds. Temperatures will stay mild, in the mid 80s for our high. The best bet for rain activity will be later in the evening as our next weather maker is set to roll in. Most of the day will be dry.

SATURDAY: Clouds and rain showers will be the dominant trend for the Ohio Valley in the upcoming weekend. We will have temps in the mid 80s with rain showers likely to be off/on from the morning into the evening. A thunderstorm or two is also possible in the afternoon. The muggy air will also start to make its presence felt once again and stick around for almost a week.

SUNDAY: Sort of the same conditions for your Sunday. Rain showers are likely to stick around and they will be the off/on type. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for your high.

MONDAY: The start of the new work-week will keep the threat for rain in the forecast as well as the prominent cloud coverage. Temps will stay near 85 degrees for the high.

TUESDAY: More active weather as we roll into Tuesday. Cloudy skies and rain showers are likely to be in the area. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey