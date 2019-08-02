Nice looking this weekend

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sun to start then clouds with PM showers/t-storm, Highs 84-86.TONIGHT: Rain ending, drying out and still mild, Lows 63-66.SATURDAY: Partly sunny again and a warm day, Highs 84-86.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, dry and staying warm, Highs 83-86.MONDAY: Remaining sunny with scattered clouds and dry, Highs 83-85.TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with stray showers popping up, Highs 83-85.WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and few thunderstorms, Highs 81-83.THURSDAY: Few more showers, maybe a thunderstorm, cooler, Highs near 80.