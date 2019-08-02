Nice looking this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated downpours then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 62-66.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a nice breeze, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with some late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some thunder, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with some afternoon showers, Highs 78-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker