Nice looking this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated downpours then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 62-66.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a nice breeze, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 80-84.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with some late-day thunder, Highs 81-85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some thunder, Highs 80-82.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with some afternoon showers, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

