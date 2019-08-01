Nice looking weather weekend

Breaking News
Weather
(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and cool again, Lows 61-65.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with brief afternoon showers, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a nice breeze, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with some late-day thunder, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-84.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 76-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

