Nice stretch of weather

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 53-57.
TUESDAY: Sun/clouds and a little warmer, Highs 76-80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Possible late-day shower, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then isolated thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy and a little hotter, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with thunderstorms Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker