Nice stretch of weather

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 53-57.

TUESDAY: Sun/clouds and a little warmer, Highs 76-80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Possible late-day shower, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then isolated thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy and a little hotter, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with thunderstorms Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

