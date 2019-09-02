Nice Summer-like air Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and fog, Lows near 60.
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with warmer air, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a shower or two, Highs 78-80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 72-76.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs 70-74.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.
MONDAY: Variable clouds and a little warmer, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker