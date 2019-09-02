Nice Summer-like air Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms, gradually clearing, Highs 76-79. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm, Highs 81-84. WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine and a few showers likely, maybe a storm, Highs 78-80. THURSDAY: Drying and clearing up, much cooler, Highs 73-75. FRIDAY: Sunny skies and nice, Highs 74-76. SATURDAY: Mainly clear, sunny, Highs near 75-77. SUNDAY: Cooling down, few clouds building, Highs 70-73.