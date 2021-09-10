Nice warm-up this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 51-55.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 76-80.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer yet, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds. Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: More clouds, warmer and more humid, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued mild, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker