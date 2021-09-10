Nice warm-up this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 51-55.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 76-80.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer yet, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds. Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: More clouds, warmer and more humid, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued mild, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

