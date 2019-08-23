Nicer weather is on the way

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: AM cloudy with showers, cooler and lovely afternoon, Highs 73-76.
TONIGHT: Much cooler and comfortable, dry, Lows 54-56.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and beautiful day, Highs 76-79.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, still dry, a bit warmer, Highs 79-82.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then stray shower returning late evening, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely, Highs 82-84.
WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine but afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 82-85.
THURSDAY: Several clouds linger with rain showers, Highs 80-83.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman