7-Day Forecast
WEDNESDAY: Hot air stays in place but the chance for rain also lingers into the afternoon again. Highs around 88-90.
THURSDAY: High temperatures in the low 90’s continue on. Highs between 90-92.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds and an increasing chance for rain in the afternoon. Hot. Highs around 91-93.
SATURDAY: Persistent rain showers on and off throughout the day. Some storms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 85-87.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of those P.M. showers. Highs around 86-88.
MONDAY: Things are shaping to be a nice start to the workweek with high temperatures getting closer to average. Highs around 83-85.
TUESDAY: Small chance for some afternoon showers and storms, otherwise a nice day. Highs around 82-84.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey
No cool down in sight until we get to the weekend!
7-Day Forecast