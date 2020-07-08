No cool down in sight until we get to the weekend!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast
WEDNESDAY: Hot air stays in place but the chance for rain also lingers into the afternoon again. Highs around 88-90.
THURSDAY: High temperatures in the low 90’s continue on. Highs between 90-92.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds and an increasing chance for rain in the afternoon. Hot. Highs around 91-93.
SATURDAY: Persistent rain showers on and off throughout the day. Some storms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 85-87.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of those P.M. showers. Highs around 86-88.
MONDAY: Things are shaping to be a nice start to the workweek with high temperatures getting closer to average. Highs around 83-85.
TUESDAY: Small chance for some afternoon showers and storms, otherwise a nice day. Highs around 82-84.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter