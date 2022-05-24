(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with sunshine breaking through at times. High of 72.

Wednesday: Starting off with a little sunshine before some clouds and spotty showers make their way into the forecast. Not expecting much at all in the way of rain, but you may see a stray sprinkle. High of 78.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers through the day. We may see a few storms popping into the area in the afternoon/evening. These showers will not actually provide much rainfall overall, but just some chances through the day. It will also be breezy with a high of 80.

Friday: Still breezy with some showers sticking around as a cold front moves through the area. This is the better chance for rainfall. Breezy with a high of 71.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 81.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, high of 85.

