(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with sunshine breaking through at times.  High of 72.

Wednesday: Starting off with a little sunshine before some clouds and spotty showers make their way into the forecast.  Not expecting much at all in the way of rain, but you may see a stray sprinkle.  High of 78.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers through the day.  We may see a few storms popping into the area in the afternoon/evening.  These showers will not actually provide much rainfall overall, but just some chances through the day.  It will also be breezy with a high of 80.

Friday:  Still breezy with some showers sticking around as a cold front moves through the area.  This is the better chance for rainfall.  Breezy with a high of 71.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 76.

Sunday:  Mostly sunny, high of 81.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, high of 85.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler