Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of the Ohio Valley. This goes in effect at 10 AM Thursday and expires at 7 AM Friday.

A potent center of low-pressure and surface cold front is migrating through the Central Midwest with its sight set to the Ohio Valley.

We will notice some patchy clouds early in the day tomorrow with widespread cloud cover likely to develop later in the morning. A few stray showers are possible before the main line moves through in the afternoon.

There will be heavy, steady pockets of rain at times that could influence visibility and has the potential to knock out power.



Breezy winds will also accompany this system with wind gusts over 40 mph possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Flooding is one of the primary concerns from this event. Weather models have been in general agreement with rain totals exceeding one inch locally. The GFS has the steady higher totals to our west, it seems to be the only outlier at this time.

A few thunderstorms are also possible from this system. Although a general thunderstorm is most likely, a chance for a severe storm to develop is not out of the question. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas south of the Ohio Valley in a Marginal Risk or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concern is the flooding potential.

