Northern West Virginia going to get hit with freezing temps on Saturday morning

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bitter cold air is around and will spread into the Ohio Valley as we head into the weekend.

Our coldest morning over the last few years was January 31, 2019 when temperatures dipped down to -6.

It will not be that cold (at least forecast wise), but it will be a bitter cold start to Saturday morning.

Widespread single digit values are likely for the immediate area with it feeling much colder when we account for the winds.

Wind chill factors will likely dip down towards -5 to -10 degrees below zero.

Keep the pipes running with a light steady stream on Friday to avoid freezing and burst pipes.

High temperatures Saturday will “warm” up towards the upper 20s with sunshine in the morning with clouds increasing by the afternoon.