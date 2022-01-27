Northern West Virginia likely to see Snowflake activity return Thursday night through Friday

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – A return of the falling flakes is likely for the Ohio Valley as we head through Thursday night into Friday.

The good news, this should be less impactful compared to the last two winter events for our area. However, we are still expecting to see minor accumualtion across the area.

Here is how this system plays out:

An upper-level disturbance will likely mix with some moisture filtering into the Norhteast from the Gulf of Mexico.

Much colder air is setting up across the region, allowing for a mainly snow event across Ohio and West Virginia.

Snowflakes will likely start to fall in the late afternoon/evening hours on Thursday.

There could be pockets of steadier snow into the AM commute hours on Friday.

The higher snow totals will be confined to the ridges along Eastern WV.

Locally, we should see around 1″ – 2″ with slightly higher amounts on the hilltops.

Areas north of I 70 could see a general coating upwards of an inch with pockets south experiencing slightly more. The main area for the most snow will likely be through Eastern and Central WV.

For a localized look at your weather, click here.