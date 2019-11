7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Not as cold but still chilly, Lows 32-35.

SUNDAY: Much nicer, partly sunny, Highs 51-53.

MONDAY: Cloudy, rain changing to PM snow showers, Highs near 45.

TUESDAY: AM snow, mostly cloudy, Highs 29-32.

WEDNESDAY: Staying cold, partly sunny, Highs 30-34.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, Highs 39-42.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, not as cold, Highs 45-47.

SATURDAY: Staying dry and sunny, Highs 47-49.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler