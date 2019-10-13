Not as chilly on a mostly clear Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Not as chilly, still quite cool and clear, Lows 43-46.
MONDAY: Cooler and staying dry, mostly sunny, breezy, Highs 61-64.
TUESDAY: Sunshine remains, warmer, Highs 68-70.
WEDNESDAY: Rain showers; mostly cloudy, cool, and windy, Highs 57-60.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and very cool, breezy, Highs 55-57.
FRIDAY: Warming up, more sunshine, Highs 62-65.
SATURDAY: Even warmer, nice, Highs 68-71.
SUNDAY: Slight chance for showers with some sun, Highs 70-72.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler