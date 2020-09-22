Not as chilly on Tuesday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as chilly, patchy AM fog, Lows 46-49.
WEDNESDAY: AM patchy fog, warmer and very beautiful, Highs around 77-79.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, Highs 76-78.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Sunshine continues, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase with a chance of showers, Highs 76-78.
MONDAY: Some showers may linger under partly sunny skies, Highs 72-74.
TUESDAY: Clouds linger, cooler, Highs 68-70.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter