Not as chilly on Tuesday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as chilly, patchy AM fog, Lows 46-49.
WEDNESDAY: AM patchy fog, warmer and very beautiful, Highs around 77-79.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, Highs 76-78.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Sunshine continues, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase with a chance of showers, Highs 76-78.
MONDAY: Some showers may linger under partly sunny skies, Highs 72-74.
TUESDAY: Clouds linger, cooler, Highs 68-70.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler