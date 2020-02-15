Not as cold Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness, a little breezy and not as cold, Lows 30-32.

SUNDAY: Light snow flurries and rain possible, slightly breezy, Highs 42-44.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain moves in after midnight, Highs 45-47.

TUESDAY: Rain showers until nighttime, then transitioning to a snow mix, windy, Highs 52-54.

WEDNESDAY: Quick AM snow, then cloudy, Highs around 35.

THURSDAY: A partly sunny sky, cold, Highs 28-31.

FRIDAY: Trending mainly sunny, chilly, Highs 35-37.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 43-45.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler