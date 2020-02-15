Not as cold Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness, a little breezy and not as cold, Lows 30-32.
SUNDAY: Light snow flurries and rain possible, slightly breezy, Highs 42-44.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain moves in after midnight, Highs 45-47.
TUESDAY: Rain showers until nighttime, then transitioning to a snow mix, windy, Highs 52-54.
WEDNESDAY: Quick AM snow, then cloudy, Highs around 35.
THURSDAY: A partly sunny sky, cold, Highs 28-31.
FRIDAY: Trending mainly sunny, chilly, Highs 35-37.
SATURDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 43-45.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler