Not as cold with a few clouds Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and not as cold, a little breezy, Lows 35-37.

MONDAY: Rain moves in during the afternoon and stays overnight, Highs 47-49.

TUESDAY: Rain mostly before noon, then lighter showers, Highs 52-54.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers at times, snow after midnight, Highs 46-48.

THURSDAY: Snow showers, Highs 31-33.

FRIDAY: Snow flurries, cloudy, Highs near 30.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, stays chilly, Highs 30-32.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 33-35.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler