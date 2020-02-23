Not as cold with a few clouds Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Variable cloudiness and not as cold, a little breezy, Lows 35-37.
MONDAY: Rain moves in during the afternoon and stays overnight, Highs 47-49.
TUESDAY: Rain mostly before noon, then lighter showers, Highs 52-54.
WEDNESDAY: Rain showers at times, snow after midnight, Highs 46-48.
THURSDAY: Snow showers, Highs 31-33.
FRIDAY: Snow flurries, cloudy, Highs near 30.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, stays chilly, Highs 30-32.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 33-35.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler