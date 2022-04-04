7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Let’s get this out of the way now… there will not be much sunshine at all across the Ohio Valley skies this week. If anything, keep the umbrellas around since we have chances for rain the next five days. The color that always describes a Monday is grey and it was out in full force today. Grey will also be a common theme this week too. Today was not the warmest of days for sure, as temperatures struggled to get out of the mid 40s for the high. Wind was not too prevalent, so we did not have a wind chill. Sprinkles and pocket of drizzle started to fall around lunchtime and lingered into the afternoon. Tonight, cloudy skies reign supreme with most of the rain starting to wrap up. Overnight lows into the morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A seasonable chill for this time of year. One phrase that will help us get through the week, “April Showers Bring May Flowers!”.

TUESDAY: More clouds, grey skies, and not much sunshine. Rinse and repeat right? Not really because temperatures will be back on the climb. A southerly wind will advect that warmer air back into the Ohio Valley, meaning daytime highs will get back closer to 60 degrees! The caveat, rain showers will likely start around lunchtime and stick with the region into the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Another weather maker will make its way through the area mid-week with pockets of steady rain at times. A few stray thunderstorms in the evening are possible too. Daytime highs soar into the upper 60s. Keep the umbrellas around of course.

THURSDAY: More clouds and chances for rain, mainly for the morning. A few rays of sun are possible for the afternoon… our first glimpse of sunshine this week. High temperatures will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s, but brace for another cold shot for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Another weather system will move in to end our gloomy and dreary work-week. To make conditions worse, it will start to get colder too thanks to a dip in the upper-level air pattern. High temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 40s with scattered rain showers likely for the morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers across the board. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Overnight lows into Sunday could approach the freezing mark, meaning a few scattered flurries are possible for the overnight hours.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the weather pattern starts to open up and calm down. Sunshine and warmer air is expected to return for the new week. Temperatures will max out in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and dry for the new week. This is the Spring-like weather everyone wants! Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey