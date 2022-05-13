7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: In regards to weather conditions across the Ohio Valley, we started off the day like we have for all of the work-week. Sunshine, crisp blue skies, and very mild in locked in for the region. As we transitioned into the afternoon, we started to see an increase in cloud cover with spotty rain showers moving in for the afternoon. A retrograde weather system (backwards moving) provided the spotty showers across Northern WV, which eventually moved into Southeastern OH. Coverage was sparse, but there were a few pockets of moderate rain across PA. Cloud coverage will continue to increase as we head into the evening hours. Rain activity will subside before it picks back up for the afternoon on Saturday. Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies with the very mild air in place still. Overnight lows will dip down into the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: After a very nice stretch of weather, we will see an increase in cloud cover and a return of wet weather for the weekend. Rounds of sprinkles are possible for the morning hours with better odds for showers for the afternoon, a few storms are not out of the realm of possibility. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 70s. Saturday will not be a complete washout. There will be periods of rain and then some pockets of dry weather. Just check radar before you leave to go anywhere for the day.

SUNDAY: Again, the day will not be a washout, but showers will be in the forecast. More clouds and rain showers for the area, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A few storms are possible as well. Portions of Ohio and West Virginia are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather, or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds and the potential for small hail. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will stick with spotty showers into the beginning of next week as well.

MONDAY: Rain activity will likely stick around into the start of the next work-week, mostly in the morning. Temperatures will likely fall into the lower 70s for our high as a cold front advances through. A few rays of sun are possible for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the day. The trend for rain is low, allowing for an opportunity for dry weather. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy will best describe sky coverage for the day. We will max out thermometers around 70 degrees. There is a chance for rain across the Ohio Valley.

THURSDAY: Temperature wise, we will stay in the low to mid 70s. Sky coverage will likely be cloudy with a chance for rain showers.

FRIDAY: The thermometers will start to warm up by the end of the week, back towards 80 degrees. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds across Ohio and West Virginia.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey