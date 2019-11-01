November arrives with cold air

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Morning clouds and wind, PM sunshine, dry, Highs 43-46.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lower winds, Lows 30-32.
SATURDAY: AM sunshine to partly sunny, Highs 48-51.
SUNDAY: Chilly day with sun and cloud mix, dry, Highs 43-46.
MONDAY: Sun and cloud mix and warming up some, Highs 54-56.
TUESDAY: Clouds return with more warmth, stray sprinkle, Highs 56-59.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly dry with some sun, cool, Highs 50-52.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chilly rain showers, Highs 44-47.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman